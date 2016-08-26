Police using unmarked vehicles during the Festival of Motorcycling

Covert police vehicles are playing a key role in efforts to maintain road safety in this year’s Festival of Motorcycling.

The Roads Policing Unit and Road Safety Team are continuing one of the themes highlighted during this year’s TT Races to encourage people to act responsibly and stay safe.

‘The Force Is Behind You’ safety campaign alerts road users to the increased presence of unmarked police vehicles equipped with video cameras.

Trained officers are also on patrol and are dealing with the minority of people who persist in riding or driving dangerously.

Chief Inspector Steve Maddocks said: ‘We are committed to making the island’s roads as safe as possible all year round and keeping the number of collisions to an absolute minimum.

‘The Festival of Motorcycling is a busy period and we hope everyone will heed the campaign messages, stay safe and remember the event for the quality of the racing and the unique atmosphere.

‘High-visibility police patrols will be supported by unmarked vehicles to enforce the rules of the road and to tackle offences such as excessive speeding, dangerous riding and drink-driving.’

The campaign encourages visiting and local bikers to respect Manx roads and ride within their capabilities.

A pocket-size leaflet stresses the importance of keeping speeds down, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles and abiding by the central white lines.

It also includes a full list of road closing times and a reminder that the Mountain Road remains two-way throughout the festival.

Leaflets are being handed out on boat sailings and are available from police station counters, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal and other information points.

Gordon Edwards, road safety manager, said: ‘Road users should take extra care to adjust to the festival environment and higher volume of traffic. Excessive speed is a factor in many collisions and people are urged to use their common sense on sections of road that have no upper speed limit.

‘At the end of every straight is a bend, so we want riders to behave responsibly and not take unnecessary risks. Those who flout the law will be dealt with by the courts. Remember: a driving ban follows you home.’

The first practice for The Festival of Motorcycling took place on Monday.

For details of road closures visit www.gov.im, click on ‘Travel, Traffic and Motoring’ and go to ‘Road Watch’.