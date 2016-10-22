Police vehicles vandalised

Four police vehicles were vandalised late on Thursday afternoon on the quayside in Castletown.

At about 5.20pm, two police cars and two police vans had their windscreens damaged.

The vehicles were parked in the police bays in Castletown Police Station.

A 22-year-old Castletown man was arrested in the vicinity.

He has subsequently been charged with four offences of criminal damage and a section 3 public order charge.

The man appeared at court on Friday afternoon and has been remanded in custody, until November 29.

Inspector Andy Kneen said: ‘Officers spoke with and obtained details of a number of witnesses at the time, but would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area, who has not yet spoken with us. If you can help us please call 631212’.