Police warning after biker stopped doing 74mph in a 30 zone at Sulby

Poilce are asking motorists to take extra care today after one motorcyclist was stopped riding at 74mph in a 30mph zone.
A police spokesman said: ‘Lots of traffic on the roads today, especially in the north and on the west side of the TT course with people travelling to and from the Festival of Jurby.
‘Please take your time and stick to the speed limits - there are lots of towns and villages in these areas.
‘One motorcyclist has been stopped this morning in Sulby travelling at 74mph in a 30mph limit. The rider will be appearing in court very soon.
‘Remember that we are operating unmarked bikes and cars during the Festival of Motorcycling and speed enforcement units are also out and about.
‘We can’t give you fairer warning than that - the rest is up to you.’
