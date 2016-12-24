Police warning over house security

Police are urging householders to be vigilant with their security after a burglary in Douglas.

Sergeant Gary Heaton said on the Isle of Man Constabulary Facebook page: ‘Sadly this morning we have taken a crime report for a house burglary in Douglas but with some basic security measures we wouldn’t have needed to attend because the householder would have locked the doors before going to bed.

‘I’ve lost count over the years the amount of people that have said to me; “In The Isle of Man you can still leave your doors unlocked”; this isn’t the case anymore and the opportunist thief is out there and he or she cares not about you, your family or the property you own.

‘Whilst material things can be replaced imagine how you’d feel if someone came into your home and was going through your things.

‘The effects of that violation often live with people for years.

‘Some basic crime prevention about your home being locked and secure at night need to be taken and keeping your curtains closed away from prying eyes and maybe leaving a night light on will all help.

‘The only stranger we expect to see enter anyone’s home over the next 24 hours is Father Christmas, so please take our advice and lock your doors.’ice