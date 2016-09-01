Politician accused by Tynwald of being a bully says he’s a victim of bullying on Facebook

John Houghton, who hopes to regain his seat the House of Keys, says he’s now the victim of a bullying campaign on Facebook.
And he’s had some bad news from the Ministry of Justice in the UK, which he’d asked to investigate after a Tynwald committee ruled that he was a bully and a liar and suspended him.
The story is the lead report in today’s Manx Independent.
Also this week:
News from the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix
Man who headbutted a bus driver is sent to jail
A clash looks likely between different groups over the issue of abortion before the general election. The Independent devotes a page to the issue.
Politician tells us why he bought a horse tram at the weekend
Court hears that a pregnant woman was assaulted
Veterans’ anger on the issue of over-75s having to pay for their television licences
A look ahead at the Isle of Man Film Festival
Yet another motorist goes the wrong way on TT course when it’s one-way
A page of nostalgic photos of the Isle of Man and two of readers’ photos
Lots of pictures from the Purple Helments event
Seven-day television guide
The Isle of Man’s what’s on guide
A look forward to the weekend’s sport
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
