Politicians to meet those they represent

Marown Commissioners and the two sitting MHKs for Middle, Bill Shimmins and Chief Minister Howard Quayle will meet constituents at an event on Saturday, January 14. in Crosby Chapel hall.

All Marown residents are welcome between 10am and midday and no appointments are necessary.

There are two chances for people in Garff to speak to their MHKs this month.

Daphne Caine and Martyn Perkins will be available from 10am until midday on Saturday (January 7) at Garff Commissioners’ Office on New Road, Laxey.

Political surgeries are held there the first Saturday of each month.

They will also be available on Monday, January 16,in the meeting room of the Archibald Knox pub in Onchan, from 5pm to 7pm.

A further surgery will be held on Friday, February 17, from 10am to midday at Dhoon Church Hall, Maughold.