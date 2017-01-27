Politicians vote to look at abortion law reform

MHKs have voted to embark on the first steps towards reform of the island’s abortion law.

Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson was given leave to introduce a private member’s bill on what is likely to be one of the most controversial topics to be dealt with by the new administration.

Only three MHKs voted against – including the Minister for Health and Social Care.

Anti-abortion campaigners from HEAR gathered outside the Tynwald building ahead of the debate while Grace Baptist Church pastor Glenn Walters held his own one-man pro-life protest.

Abortion reform campaigners CALM said in a statement they were thrilled with the outcome of the vote.

They said: ‘We know that this is just the first step in a long process to change the law but there was resounding support for the law being reviewed and reformed, and we look forward to being part of that process, to the benefit of women and families in the Isle of Man.’

Dr Allinson told the House of Keys: ‘Abortion is a controversial subject but that’s not a reason for ignoring it or ignoring the plight of Manx women. Now is our chance to lead the way in abortion law reform.’

He described the 1995 Act that legalised abortion as ‘unjust and unfair’ and had been designed to protect medical professionals from prosecution – at the expense of pregnant women’s healthcare.

Terminations are allowed only up to 24 weeks where it is necessary to preserve the woman’s life, the foetus is unlikely to survive or is seriously handicapped, or within 12 weeks of conception if the pregnancy is caused by rape, incest or indecent assault.

Only a single figure number of terminations are carried out in the island each year under the 1995 Act and women are faced with the choice of continuing an unwanted pregnancy or travelling to the UK for a termination at a private clinic at a cost of between £500 and £1,700 plus travel costs.

Dr Allinson said that was the situation faced by an estimated 105 Manx women each year – an estimated figure as some give a UK address to access free NHS care and others are buying pills online and carrying out their own medical terminations at home.

‘Are we going to wait for one of them to end up in intensive care before we act?’ he asked.

His proposed bill would see abortion on request up to 14 weeks and terminations available up to 24 weeks if there are serious health concerns, serious social grounds or severe foetal abnormalities.

Dr Allinson was seconded by Clare Bettison (Douglas East) who said a woman’s means should not dictate her options. She said some were being ‘forced to break the law to access vital healthcare’.

Only three MHKs voted against Dr Allinson’s motion – Health Minister Kate Beecroft, Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer and Douglas East MHK Chris Robertshaw.

Mrs Beecroft said any legislation should be based on evidence and the view in her department was that ‘the evidence does not come down clearly on either side’.

Mr Robertshaw had tabled an amendment that called for a select committee to look at the need for any change in the abortion law and that leave for the private members’ bill be given only when ‘sufficient’ evidence had been collected.

But Lawrie Hooper (LibVan, Ramsey) said: ‘Who decides what is sufficient?’

He suggested that amendment was designed to kick the bill into the long grass. Mr Robertshaw denied this, saying: ‘Nothing could be further from the truth.’

David Ashford (Douglas North) questioned what the committee would be considering until there was a draft bill. ‘I don’t believe we should be going for abortion on demand. But I believe the law needs updating.’

Mr Robertshaw’s amendment was amended by Bill Malarkey (Douglas South) to give any committee a December deadline to report back and by Ayre and Michael MHK Tim Baker who asked for the reference to ‘sufficient evidence’ to be removed.

Dr Allinson pointed out that the amendments were not concerned with how to change the law but at whether there was a need to change the law in the first place.

All three amendments failed to carry, however, and leave to introduce the bill was secured by 21 votes to three.

Afterwards, Dr Allinson praised the ‘dignified and measured’ way the debate had been handled, giving everyone the chance to give their view.

He said there would be public consultation on a draft bill and he was hopeful that a committee will be set up to ensure that his proposed reforms will be fit for purpose.

l In England abortion is legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy but there is no time limit where there is a substantial risk to the woman’s life or a foetal abnormality.