Poll card mix-up blamed on computer error

A computer system error is being blamed for a polling card mix-up in Ramsey.

Cards sent out to the 5,693 voters in the constituency on Thursday named the wrong polling station for each of the two polling districts - with Waterloo Road Methodist church hall switched for St Paul’s church hall and vice versa.

Replacement cards, posted through letterboxes on Saturday, were issued with red text giving the correct venue for electors to cast their votes.

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said: ‘Unfortunately due to a computer system error, the poll cards issued last week in Ramsey listed the incorrect polling station for Ramsey voters.

‘The two polling stations had been switched between the polling districts. New replacement poll cards have been produced with red text advising voters of the issue and asking them to please destroy their previous poll cards. The replacement poll cards started to be delivered on Saturday. The issue was discussed and resolved in consultation with the returning officer, Mr Robert Jelski.’

Michael Christian, of Bowring Road, alerted the Examiner.

He said: ‘I live in Ramsey north and moved here seven years ago.

‘On Thursday I got the official poll card through the post. But it said the polling station was at Ramsey Methodist church hall.

‘Then on Saturday I got a replacement poll card with red writing giving the correct polling station which is St Paul’s church hall on Market Square. It said there had been a system error and please destroy the previous card.’

Poll cards confirm a voter’s name, address and unique electoral number, as well as important information about how, when and where to vote. Anyone who is on the electoral register but does not receive a poll card is still entitled to vote. For further advice, contact the voter enquiry helpline 685754 or elections@gov.im

There are five candidates standing in Ramsey - Alex Allinson, Nick Crowe, Lawrie Hooper, John McDonough and Leonard Singer.