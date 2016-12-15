Pop-up drive-in cinema to screen Christmas classics

Watch your favourite Christmas films from the comfort of your car with a pop-up drive-in cinema in the car park at the Home of Rest for Old Horses, in Richmond Hill.

From tomorrow (Friday) and for four nights only, a 20 foot wide cinema screen will be screening Christmas classics.

The idea is the brainchild of Justin McMullin and Colin Cowie and follows their pop-up outdoor cinema that visited a number of island locations in the summer.

Their plan is to take the drive-in cinema around the island throughout the year.

Using the latest technology the team transmit the audio track wirelessly to each vehicle via a radio receiver pack that hooks into the vehicle’s Aux In connection and allows the sound to come out of the vehicle’s speakers.

For those who don’t have an Aux In connection the team have at their disposal 160 pairs of wireless headphones.

Home Alone will be shown tomorrow from 9pm.

It will be followed by: The Grinch, Saturday at 6pm; Die Hard, Saturday at 9pm; Elf, Sunday at 6pm; National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Sunday at 9pm; Santa Claus The Movie, Monday at 6pm; Bad Santa, Monday at 9pm.

There are 40 spaces for normal-sized cars and 10 spaces for larger vehicles.

And there will even be hot food and drink available to buy on site.

Tickets cost £25 per car. They are available from http://buytickets.at/ultimateproductions

For more information visit the Ultimate Productions Facebook page.