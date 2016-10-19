Pop-up shop for anti-cancer charity

The Lonan and Laxey branch of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association will open a pop-up shop in White House Close in Laxey from Friday (October 21) until October 29.

The shop will be situated opposite the petrol station and will open from 10am until 4pm daily to raise funds for the charity.

For further information call 861724.

