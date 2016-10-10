Post Office raises £224 of funds on charity day

Post Office staff helped raise money for the charity Genetic Disorders UK by changing their trousers for jeans.

The Isle of Man Post Office raised £224.31 while taking part in ‘Genes for Jeans’ day on September 23.

Members of staff brought in sweet and savoury snacks on the day, which were sold to help raise additional funds.

More than 30,000 babies are born every year with a disorder, and Genetic Disorders UK works with smaller charities across Britain and helps to improve the lives of children.

The money raised by the Isle of Man Post Office will go towards day to day support and equiptment.

The charity also works with school and helps make pupils more aware and empathetic towards young people living with syndromes and disabilities.

Sarah Read, chairman of the Isle of Man Post sponsorship committee, said: ‘Jeans for Genes Day’ does so much good work for children with genetic disorders therefore the decision to raise funds to support their all-important work was easy.

‘The donation buckets filled up fast on the day and it was easy to drum up staff enthusiasm for the initiative which the Post Office is a regular supporter of.’

The Isle of Man Post Office sponsorship committee aims to support a variety of local initiatives though out the year and is always keen to hear from individuals and organisations that they may be able to help.

For more information visit www.jeansforgenesday.org