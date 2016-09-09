Posthumous exhibition of artist Simon Buttimore’s work

The life of the late artist Simon Buttimore will be celebrated at a month long exhibition which opens today (Friday).

‘A Man Apart: The life and work of Simon Buttimore’ will run until October 9 at The Sayle Gallery in Douglas.

A selection of Simon’s woodcarvings, music, digital and audio artworks, and photographs of him will be displayed.

The 56-year-old died following a motorbike crash in January.

The exhibition will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sundays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.