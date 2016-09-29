Postponed Hospice UV Midnight Walk to take place on Saturday

The Hospice UV Midnight Walk has been rescheduled to this Saturday, after being postponed last Saturday due to poor weather.

All entries have been carried over. Any walkers who are unable to attend should email fundraising@hospice.org.im for a refund.

Anyone wishing to enter should attend the registration day at Hospice today (Thursday) from 9.30am to 5pm. Paints will be on sale.

The walk will start from the National Sports Centre, Douglas, at 9.30pm.

The four-mile course will take in Douglas promenades.