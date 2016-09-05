Pregnant woman was assaulted

A 26-year-old Douglas man has been fined £1,000 after an assault on his then pregnant partner.

Jordan Paul Walsh, of Westminster Terrace, pleaded guilty to two common assault charges and was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the woman.

The court heard how, on November 7 last year, a row flared up between Walsh and his then girlfriend who was 26 weeks pregnant.

The two rowed about him receiving a text from an ex-partner and the woman ended up locking herself in the car outside in the street.

The row intensified as Walsh went outside and demanded to be let in the car, kicking the car window, to reinforce the point.

Once he was let in the vehicle, he sat in the back seat behind the victim, leaning into the front and digging his elbow into his ex’s stomach until she relinquished her mobile telephone to him.

In a second incident, on February 12, two weeks after the birth of their child, another row erupted with Walsh pushing the woman down onto a sofa at their home address. The row continued and she fled to the bedroom, telling the defendant: ‘I’m going to get myself a real man.’

Walsh was then said to have lunged at her pinning her on the bed and taking her telephone, before walking out.

In court on Tuesday, defence advocate Steve Wood said that, during the first incident, his client had not deliberately dug his elbow into his victim’s stomach and this was accepted by the prosecutor.

A basis of plea was entered saying that Walsh had been reckless rather than having intent to do harm.

Mr Wood said: ‘His intention was to get the phone, not to cause her discomfort. It was a relatively brief exchange. She said the phone was digging into her stomach but he didn’t hear her, but he accepts she may have said it. Had he heard her say that she was in pain he would have stopped.

‘Prior to being with the complainant Mr Walsh had been in a seven year relationship with another lady which ended. Following that he struck up a relationship with the complainant. It was one in its infancy but one that might not have got as far as it did had she not become pregnant.

‘He accepts his behaviour in getting into the car and reaching for the phone without regard for her is completely unacceptable. Then there was arguably the more serious incident in February but again, not one where there were any unpleasant injuries. He is not heavily convicted. At the time of these offences he only had a caution.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘I don’t consider the custody threshold has been crossed and will deal with the matters by way of a financial penalty.’

