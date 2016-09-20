Prison for assault which broke victim’s jaw

A fishing boat skipper who punched another man after a disagreement outside a Peel pub, smashing his jaw on both sides, has been sent to prison.

Mark Benjamin Cain, aged 24, of Kerroo Coar, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Aaron Stevens as they left the Creek Inn in Peel during the early hours of June 10.

For the prosecution, Michael Jelski said a disagreement had arisen involving a mobile telephone and this culminated in Cain punching the victim with his left hand in which he was also holding a beer bottle.

The force of the blow caused the victim to fall to the ground.

Speaking on behalf of Cain, Andrew Marshall said his client had reacted instinctively, mistakenly believing he was about to be assaulted. However he accepted the mistaken belief was as a result of Cain’s intoxication at the time.

In a letter to the court, the victim described the months since the attack as ‘hell on earth’. He said he had lost his job, had been unable to eat solids for months and still faced further surgery as a result of the injuries.

Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said the defendant had 12 excellent character references but nonetheless the custody threshold was passed and there were no grounds to suspend sentence. He was sentenced to 10 months’ custody and an 18-month ban from licensed premises. He is to pay £2,000 compensation to the victim.

