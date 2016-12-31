Prisoners praised in an arts competition

Inmates at the Isle of Man prison have won praise from judges in a highly-regarded nationwide arts and crafts competition.

Artwork, craftwork and literature submitted by prisoners at Jurby gained recognition in the 2016 Koestler Trust Awards.

The competition – for offenders, secure patients and detainees throughout the British Isles – attracts more than 3,000 entries each year.

This year’s submissions, including those from the Isle of Man, are currently on display at the Tate Modern in London.

A total of 31 pieces of work were entered by island prisoners, including watercolours, drawings, needlecraft, short stories, essays and non-fiction writing.

Seven entries received commended awards from the judges and one item of needlecraft secured a highly commended award.

Members of the judging panel praised the ‘remarkable work’ submitted by the Isle of Man Prison.

Supporting prisoners to develop their creative work is part of the Prison and Probation Service’s education programme, which contributes to the overall rehabilitation of offenders.

Fiona Robinson, Prison Education Manager, said: ‘We encourage prisoners to take part in creative activities as it helps to build confidence, self-esteem and a sense of value.

‘We have been enthusiastic supporters of the Koestler Awards for many years, so it was pleasing to see our 2016 entries receive such positive recognition.’

Michael Coleman MLC, member of the Department of Home Affairs with responsibility for the pPrison and probation service, added: ‘The department supports a range of initiatives aimed at breaking the offending cycle, as a reduction in crime means fewer victims and safer communities.’