Probe continues into marine lab blaze

Police inquiries are continuing into the blaze at the former marine biological station in Port Erin.

And officers are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the fire which is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12.45pm on New Year’s Eve. Smoke billowed high into the sky across to Port Erin.

Fire crews used sea water to tackle blaze which caused part of the roof to collapse.

Nobody was inside the property at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

But firefighters had to return the following morning after being alerted to further smoke coming out of the collapsed roof.

Fire investigators and scenes of crime officers have established that the blaze was the result of a deliberate act of arson.

Sergeant Adrian Shimmin of the Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team said the joint fire and police investigation was continuing and he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call police headquarters on 631212, Castletown police on 822222 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.