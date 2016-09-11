Problems with water supplies

There are problems with mains water supplies in part of the island this morning.

There was a pump fault at Laurel Bank yesterday afternoon.

The area of Glen Helen and Cronk y Voddy is affected.

A water bowser has been placed close to the Cronk y Voddy crossroads and bottled water by the Staarvey crossroads.

