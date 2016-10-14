Prom crash driver was way over the limit

A drink-driver was nearly three and a half times the limit when her car ploughed into railings on Douglas promenade before careering back on to the carriageway and rolling on to its roof.

Amanda Elizabeth Watson’s Citroen C3 demolished the railings separating Queen’s Promenade from the area by the Strathallan Suite before ricocheting off them into the road and coming to rest upside down.

Hazel Carroon, for the prosecution, said 34-year-old Watson, of Marathon Drive in Douglas, was arrested soon after the accident, which happened just before 1am on Saturday night, October 8.

She was taken to the police station where she provided a breath sample of 120 – which is significantly above the legal limit of 35.

Defending her, advocate Peter Taylor said in view of the level of the reading, he was requesting an adjournment. He also requested legal aid on behalf of his client,

He told the court a bail condition not to drive before her next court appearance would not be a handicap for the defendant.

‘She is having problems at the thought of getting back behind the wheel anyway,’ he told the court.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘Given the level of the reading and the circumstances in which it happened – the circumstances of the collision – an adjournment is appropriate.’

The case was adjourned pending completion of a pre-sentence report by the probation service.

Mrs Hughes told the court: ‘I am leaving all sentencing options open to the makers of the report and that includes custody.’

The case was adjourned until November 22. The defendant was bailed to reappear on that date. She is subject to a £500 recognisance and must live at her home address. She must not drive or leave the Isle of Man without permission from the court in the meantime.