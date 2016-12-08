Promenade disc parking

The area on Douglas Promenade between the War Memorial and the Bottleneck will become a designated disc parking zone from Saturday, December 10, until Sunday, January 8.

Motorists will be able to park free of charge on the Promenade walkway for up to two hours by displaying a parking disc.

No parking over two hours will be permitted.

The additional parking is part of the Department of Infrastructure’s efforts to encourage people to support the Manx economy over the festive period.