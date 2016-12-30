Proposal described as a ‘Manx cock-up’

It’s back to the drawing board for the architects who designed a major public housing project for Ramsey after the planning committee deemed it ‘utilitarian and unattractive’.

The scheme comprises two separate developments: the first, for commissioners’ tenants, would see Close Woirrey complex opposite the bus station being replaced by 10 one-bed flats. This was approved.

The second, for the Ramsey and Northern Sheltered Housing Committee, consisting of 27 two-bed units built in two blocks on the Mayfield site. This was turned down.

The reason for refusal was that the planners did not like the design of the Mayfield complex.

They said: ‘The proposed building, by reason of its utilitarian and unattractive design and sited in a prominent location, would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area and the street scene.’

Discussing the matter, Ramsey Commissioners, who have ‘interested party’ status with regard to the Mayfield site, had some sympathy with the planning committee’s views.

Pat Ayres said: ‘This road is the gateway to Ramsey and the building needs to make a statement, not just be another Victorian pastiche.’

Julia Wedgwood said the architects were partly to blame as they should have consulted with the government planning officers in the first place.

‘They’ve been paid once and now they’ll be paid again. It’s another Manx cock-up!’ she said.

She also expressed concern for the residents of Cooil ny Marrey sheltered housing, Waterloo Road, who are waiting to be re-housed at Mayfield.

‘This delay is just adding to their misery,’ she said. ‘They are in limbo.

‘Cooil ny Marrey is shabby but they’ve been told not to do any painting or decorating as they will be moving’.

Lead member for housing Michelle Quayle agreed that Cooil-ny-Marrey was ‘shabby, sad and depressing’, but a meeting had been arranged with residents to put them in the picture and see what temporary measures could be taken to improve their accommodation.