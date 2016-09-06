Protests disrupt London City flights

Business flights to London City have been disrupted this morning following a protest staged by Black Lives Matter campaigners.

Met Police said it was called to the site at about 5.40am after nine protesters stormed the runway.

Seven were subsequently arrested but the runway remains closed.

On its Facebook page London City’s operators posted: ‘The runway is currently closed due to protestors on site. Police are present and we will resume normal operations as soon as possible.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers this morning and advise to check with airline for the latest information on your flight.’

The 6.55am BA service from Ronaldsway was cancelled and other morning flights on the route delayed.

BA urged passengers to check the status of their flights. It said: ‘Flights at London City Airport have been suspended this morning due to protesters at the airport.’

Black Lives Matter UK said the action was taken in order to ‘highlight the UK’s environmental impact on the lives of black people locally and globally’.

A statement said: ‘Whilst at London City Airport a small elite is able to fly, in 2016 alone 3,176 migrants are known to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean. Black people are the first to die, not the first to fly, in this racist climate crisis.’