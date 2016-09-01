Protests from enthusiasts over tram stables sell-off

The historic Douglas horse trams stables have gone on the market.

For sale signs were put up on the Summer Hill stables last week with property listed with chartered surveyors Chapman.

The 0.4 acre site includes three terraced houses, the stables and associated buildings used for the keeping of horses.

No sale price is given and interested parties are invited to submit proposals to purchase the freehold interest. The site will become vacant early next year.

Douglas Council approved plans to sell-off the stables and relocate them to a refurbished depot back in June 2014.

This year, the government stepped in to run the horse trams following a decision by council to end the service.

In July, Tynwald approved plans to keep the trams running for the next two years.

Douglas Council has agreed in principle to transfer ownership of the Strathallan building to the Department of Infrastructure. This building will be refitted and repaired at a cost of up to £150,000 for use as a temporary depot and stables.

But the Friends of Douglas Bay Horse Tramway are determined that the old stables should be saved.

A spokesman said: ‘I’m sure many people will recognise the historical, cultural and industrial-heritage represented by the 1877 stables.’

The Manx Electric Railway Society is also opposing the sell-off.

It said ‘Douglas Council can rest assured that the MERS will do all it can to oppose applications for development at either site which involves removal of the stables from where they have been for over 100 years.’

Council Leader David Christian said there’s already been interest in the site.

Six horse tramcars went under the hammer at an auction in Douglas at the weekend.