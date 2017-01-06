Pub change bonanza for charity

A regular at the Railway Station Hotel in Port St Mary has helped to raise money for charity and persuaded his friends to do the same.

Steve Stringer put his change from a pint of beer into a jar – 5p –and encouraged his mates to do the same in the pub.

Over the months this has grown to £122.05 and Steve wanted to donate it to The Children’s Centre, Christmas Snowflake Appeal, supporting The Thriving Family Project.

Andrea Drive, the licensee at the pub, said: ‘This was a great idea by Steve and for our customers and staff to be involved in, especially as it is helping such a great cause.’