Public sector rents up by 2%

Public sector rents are set to rise by 2 per cent from April.

The revised charges were announced by Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer following consultation with the 15 local housing authorities.

He described the rise at ‘modest’ and added that it was ‘as fair as we can be without means-testing.’

The 2 per cent increase will result in the average public sector rent going up by between £1.10 a week for a one-bedroom flat and £1.87 a week for a three-bedroom house.

Tenants who have their rent costs met as part of their benefits will not be affected. Public sector rents will remain significantly lower than for equivalent housing in the private sector.

Inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index was 1 per cent in November, but 6.5 per cent as measured by the Retail Prices Index.

The cost of providing public sector housing, including maintenance, refurbishment and new and replacement properties, continues to outstrip rental income.

Government funds the difference, which stands at £4.1m for 2016-17.

Mr Harmer said he recognised the financial pressures many households face with rising bills and charges.

Public sector rents rose by inflation last year and by 5 per cent the year before

The Minister said: ‘Government is continuing to look at a policy on means testing, but it is a complex issue with much wider implications than housing.’