Pullyman: Beware the festive sales

Doesn’t time fly? It’s hard to believe that the ’Sofas Direct’ Christmas sale is already history, and in a couple of days they will be having their Boxing Day ‘Everything must go sale’. This is to make space for all the fantastic bargains that they hope you can’t resist in the ‘New Year Extravaganza Bonanza Sale’.

And don’t worry about paying for your new sofa, you can have two years’ interest free credit. Hang on a minute, with the money that you will save on the sofa, you can have another look at that double glazing quote of 50 per cent off, if you buy before January 1 .

At Christmas, more than at any other time of the year, temptation beckons from all directions. Buy now, pay later. It’s easy. Just flash the plastic. Because of the current low interest rates, it is cheaper to borrow now than ever before.

If you use your credit card to pay for your weekly supermarket shop, unless you pay off your balance in full every month you will be paying interest on the balance of more than 18 per cent. What’s that? You have two cards? And you can borrow on one card to pay off the other. No worries there then.

Personal debt is now at an all time high, and is growing bigger every month. The banks and credit providers are rapidly digging a huge hole that very few of their customers will ever climb out of.

It must only be a matter of time before the Bank of England puts up interest rates. This will push up the cost of borrowing, which means that mortgages, credit cards, bank loans and overdrafts at a stroke will cost more.

Statistics quoted in the popular press tell us that there are more people in work in the UK than ever before. So why is the National Debt increasing by £5,170 PER SECOND? The simple answer, as they say, is very complicated. There may be more people in work, but many of these new jobs are low paid which means that the government receives less tax income and pays out more benefits.

Factor in the ageing population with its long term health and social care implications, and the UK’s referendum result that has the potential to cause economic disaster. You can see why Allan Bell and Eddie Teare decided that it was time to retire. And who can blame them?

The Isle of Man, because of it’s links to the EU via the United Kingdom, is more than likely going to come off the worst. Trade barriers mean customs and immigration check points, and combined with the fall in the value of the pound against the Euro and the US Dollar, the Isle of Man will not be as attractive to every job hunting Tom, Dick and Ivan as it used to be.

I read somewhere that the UK National debt is now more than 1.76 trillion pounds. But, in the Isle of Man, our books have to balance each year. We are not permitted, by law, to end the year in debt. So why don’t we re-introduce Government Treasury Bonds?

A generation ago, if you were retired and had a few quid in the bank, you would be earning a bit of interest on your cash. This would not only give your income a boost, you would have some extra cash in your wallet to spend in the shops, which in turn would help the local economy.

But now, with virtually no interest being paid on savings, a government fixed term bond, paying say 3 per cent, would be an absolute winner. It could even help the housing market. There must be more than a few of us wrinklies living in houses that are either too big or too inefficient for retirement comfort. A government-private sheltered housing initiative, could be one of the answers to a growing problem facing the elderly home owner.

The golden oldies could be encouraged to sell their big old properties, buy a smaller energy efficient house in ‘Bus Pass Valley’ and invest their spare cash in Treasury Bonds. Problems solved!