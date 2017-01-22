Pullyman: DIY gives you a rawl deal

If you can remember rawl plugs you must be as old as I am. If you still have some in the shed, you must be ancient and if you still use them, well words fail me!

Rawl plugs were brilliant. When I was a lad, if you wanted to hang a picture or a mirror on the wall, the tool for the job was a rawl plug. They were round fibre plugs that came in various lengths and diameters that you pushed into a pre-drilled hole in your wall. The plug had a hole in the centre so that as you tightened a screw into the plug, it expanded the plug in the hole in the wall, making it impossible to pull out. Perfect.

The only snag was that it took about two weeks with a hammer and a special chisel to drill each hole. The chisel had to turned slightly with each hammer blow to remove the loose pieces of chiselled brick dust. The job seemed to take forever.

Nowadays, if you want to hang something on the wall, you can bet a box of cavity fixings that there will be a special drill to make a perfect hole to take the specially-designed hook to do the job. But I’m going back to the days when houses were made of bricks. Two solid walls of real bricks forming a cavity wall.

Then it probably took about two years to build a decent-sized house. These days it’ll take longer to get planning approval for a new house than it will to actually build the thing.

Talking about new houses, have you been to Peel recently? If you haven’t you’re in for a shock.

The new houses are growing quicker than a bed of mushrooms in a darkened shed. There’s a story going round about this bloke who bought one of the new houses somewhere up near Ballawattleworth.

He went away for a few days on a long weekend and when he got back, he couldn’t find his house. It was two streets away from where he had left it. He still swears that somebody had moved it.

Do you remember when you first used a ratchet screwdriver? It was like discovering the wheel.

There were several variations on offer. The first that I remember had three functions: forward, backward and locked.

There was this little sliding button on the screwdriver that had three positions. Select ‘up’ and you could twist the handle forwards and backwards without letting go.

Forwards twist, and it would tighten the screw, twist back and it would disengage the drive until your hand was ready to take another forward twist, and re-engage the mechanism to drive the screw further into the wood.

To remove a screw, click the button into the ‘down’ position, and again, twist your hand forward and back, and this time, the screw would come out.

But if you clicked the button into the central position it would lock the ratchet and allow you to use the tool as a normal screwdriver.

An up-market version of the ratchet screwdriver was the pump action model. The really sophisticated model had a hollow, plastic handle.

This would unscrew from the body of the screwdriver and carry a small selection of different sized screwdriver bits. And, wonder of wonders, the super sophisticated top of the range version even included a drill bit.

With the one tool you could pre-drill the holes and then fit the screws.

Nowadays, of course, everything is electric and available at B&Q. Or should I say, almost everything.

We were moving to Onchan and our new home was a brick built, late 1940’s bungalow.

It was ready to receive its new owners. Re-wired, re-plumbed and re-decorated. I had asked a friend to help me to hang our modest collection of works of art, and had everything ready to drill holes in our clean, smooth walls.

He arrived, took one look, and said: ‘But you’ve got picture rails!’