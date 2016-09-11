Pullyman: Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

It was quite a milestone when I reached the grand old age of 11. I smoked my first Woodbine and gave up golf ball re­cycling.

I left the safety of Demesne Road School and entered the big wide world of secondary education at Ballakermeen.

I also started work as a paper boy, a job that I held until I left school at the age of 16.

I can’t remember how I found out about the job vacancy, and I don’t remember being interviewed but I do remember the first day that I started work.

The newsagent that I was going to work for was on Prospect Terrace, next door to Curtis’ fishmongers, and at the appointed time I reported for duty.

Paper ‘rounding’ is a fairly low tech occupation. You just need two pieces of kit.

A push bike, mine, and a canvas bag to hold the papers, theirs. The lad whose job I was taking over had decided to take early retirement.

He had just turned 13 and his final duty was to show his successor the finer points of tabloid distribution.

Now we’ve all heard the terrible tales of Victorian times when young lads worked in the mills and their mates who were sent up chimneys to keep them swept.

Well my paper round wasn’t far behind when it came to slave labour.

My route started in Hawarden Avenue and meandered via strategically situated, and totally unconnected houses, out as far as Tromode Village.

I had one delivery to Cronkbourne Manor and another single customer in what is now Tromode Industrial Estate. Then, up the hill to Willaston Estate, where the bulk of my customers lived.

I worked a seven-day week in all weathers. And on a school day, I was lucky if I got home for tea by half past six.

To be fair, I did have two days off every year. Christmas Day and Good Friday.

On wet days, and there were plenty of them, I used to wear a heavy yellow oilskin tent that was called a cycle cape.

This cape was supposed to keep both me and the newspapers dry, but guess who lost out?

Back in the dark ages, most kids had an after-school or Saturday job to earn a bit of pocket money.

Before the advent of the supermarket, there were dozens and dozens of grocers, butchers, fish mongers and bakeries, etc, and many of these small businesses would either have a small van for home deliveries or at least a carrier bike ridden by a work-hungry schoolboy.

The popular press of today is full of horror stories of an overweight population slowly eating itself into oblivion.

In my day we were too busy riding around the island on carrier bikes delivering the stuff to get fat.

To have survived several years of riding round Douglas on a ramshackle old bike, with the best part of a hundredweight of newspapers in a canvas sack, hanging round my neck, was nothing short of a miracle.

Did it do me any harm? I don’t think so. Did it do me any good? Without doubt, definitely.

It taught me the value of money and it taught me there is no such thing as something for nothing. If you want something, you have to work for it.

It also taught me determination in the face of adversity.

One day, the Isle of Man Constabulary swooped on Ballakermeen School and sealed off the bike shed.

They examined the bikes for defects and when their owners went to collect their machines any defects were politely pointed out to them.

My bike was an absolute wreck. I nodded to the constable standing guard over the last unclaimed bike as I casually strolled past.

I was late for tea that day. First, I had to deliver my papers on foot, and second, I had to dodge the school caretaker and the cleaners when I returned to liberate my bike from the metalwork room.

I painted the frame a different colour before I went to bed.