Pullyman: I’m a comedy obsessive

When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, the consultant was describing the medication that I would have to take and the most common of the side effects that I could expect. I burst out laughing and he was not best pleased.

He had said: ‘There are two most likely side effects to the drugs that I will prescribe. The first one is that you could become sexually obsessive, and the second one that you could become a compulsive gambler.’

I replied I was too old for one, and too tight for the other. As it happened, his predictions came to nothing, or did they?

He was telling me to watch out for a condition called obsessive compulsive disorder, or OCD.

I was five years into the ‘rest of my life’ when something strange happened. I discovered writing, and I discovered poetry. And I wrote and wrote. The pen name ‘Pullyman’ gradually began to be recognised, and then in time, it slowly and surely became ’Pullyman’ the brand.

I wrote essays, I wrote poetry.

I have published five booklets of essays and poetry and sold well over 3,500 copies.

That was followed by a double CD set of every member of Tynwald reading a Pullyman poem. This effort cleared £8,000 for local charities, and still I wrote and wrote.

Pullyman has made a weekly 10-minute appearance on Manx Radio for approaching three years, and has written a weekly 750-word column in the Manx Independent, again for close on three years. And me obsessive? Never.

One day last summer, we opened the roof of the car and took a trip to Peel. The co-pilot had control and I was enjoying the ride. We turned into Atholl Street and were level with the Centenary Centre when I shouted: STOP!

I got out of the car and tried the front door of the Centenary Centre. It was locked, but there was a small card with a contact number on the glass. Five minutes later we were standing on the stage.

Ten minutes after that I had booked the theatre for one night on October 29.

The last time I had stood on a stage anywhere was in 1949, as a member of the Demesne Road School Choir.

I had just hired a theatre for a night in October, and I had absolutely no idea what I was going to do with it.

A couple of months later, the first ever ‘Pullyman and Friends’ evening of comedy, poetry and tall tales played to a sell­out audience.

It was a complete success.

Tears of laughter and sore ribs were the only complaints. The performers were all local poets, and in many cases they were also theatrical virgins. I had worked out a few ideas and had shown them to a couple of friends from the local poetry scene, Hazel and Bill. We had a team.

Along came Ernie the tech and a hand-picked cast, and we had a show.

In May we did it again. This time we went south to the Erin Arts Centre.

Same team, same theme, new audience, same result, a complete sell out success. Our reputation was growing.

But I was keeping a secret. In January, Brown Eyes and me had called into the Gaiety Theatre office in the Villa Marina Arcade and had a chat with a nice lady.

I can genuinely say that to stand on that stage in this fantastic theatre and see all those rows of seats in front of you is absolutely inspirational.

There and then I had booked the venue for the third ‘Pullyman and Friends Comedy Show’.

Fortunately the team are as daft as me, and there it is.

We present for your entertainment ‘Pullyman and Friends and an Evening of Comedy, Variety and Tall Tales.’

Bigger, brighter and funnier than before, and all in aid of two local charities: Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s. It takes place on Friday, November 18, and tickets are priced £10 and £12.50.

Will this one be a sell-out? Only you know that. I’m just obsessed.