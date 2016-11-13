Pullyman: I’m just shopping around

The other day we were on a quick trip up to B&Q.

I can’t remember what I wanted but it was out of stock.

It’s a bit like a game. I think of something that I would like to buy and they try and guess what it might be so as they can take it off the shelves and hide it before we get there.

It’s a bit like a retail version of the telephone game. You know, that game they call ‘I’m sorry I’m not at my desk’ or the other one ‘I’m sorry, he’s in a meeting’.

Anyway, there we were, round the big roundabout, straight past Riley’s and Robinson’s, and suddenly there it was, just about opposite B&Q, the new airport.

I’m only joking, but whatever that plot on the Castletown side of the Cooil Road is going to be, it’s going to be something big.

I was chatting to this bloke in the Saddle and he had heard it was going to be a sheltered housing development for the over 60s. The theory was that living opposite B&Q it would make things easier for them on a Wednesday. They would just have to cross the road.

Or better still, the new Minister for white lines and traffic lights could build a nice footbridge over the Cooil Road.

And then some other comedian said he had heard it was going to be a training college for General Election returning officers and their staff. But I think he was only joking.

The answer arrived in the Courier. A company from the UK had applied for planning permission to build a new showroom for their ‘multi model’ car dealerships. Mind you, if they are going to use the whole of that plot they must have either bought up all the other car shops on the island or they think that we’re in for a population explosion. Time will tell.

But it does make you think. I remember the days when I was a Pully lad and the civilised world ended at the top of Laburnum Road. There was no Spring Valley, no Anagh Coar, no Farm Hill or Ballaughton Estates. And the phrase ‘Business Park’ had not been invented.

I’m also older than Willaston, Birch Hill and Ballachurry, and most of the rest of Onchan. In my lifetime I’ve leaned on gates, looked over hedges and squinted through holes in plywood walls all over the island, and watched the builders and developers slowly covering the countryside with concrete.

If I could hazard a guess, I would think the job should be finished in about 180 years. However, seeing as I don’t believe in reincarnation or life after death, I’ll never know.

But what I do know is that north, south, east and west, Balla-readymix is alive and growing. In my time I’ve seen it all, brick by brick and plank by plank.

From housing estates to trading estates, business parks, car parks and schools. The new prison, the new Noble’s Hospital and a new police HQ.

It’s hard to imagine what B&Q country used to look like a generation ago. Well I’ll tell you. There were a few farmhouses, John Kaye’s Smithy, and green fields. Just look at it now. The way things are going, in a few years time ‘Concrete Cooil’ will be nudging Mount Murray Golf Course.

Now there are positives and negatives with almost every thing we do. For example if we cover everywhere with concrete, it will keep everywhere looking tidy, which is good.

But if we then get a spell of heavy rain, the rain cannot be absorbed by the soil, so it quickly runs off the concrete and the buildings get flooded.

But if we covered all the ground with concrete we wouldn’t have any fields to grow our food in. But would this matter?

As things stand, most of our food comes from other countries.

So how about this idea. Cover the ground with concrete but shape the design so the rain runs off into the rivers and then the sea. Result!

Everywhere looks tidy, nowhere gets flooded, and the farmers have more time for themselves. Brilliant!