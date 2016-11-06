Pullyman: Keys - the ‘whys’ have it!

I give in. The ink is just about dry on the ballot papers (the ones they could find, that is).

It really beggars belief that in the counting of votes following the recent general election some ballot boxes were overlooked and that some ballot papers were missed from the final count.

As it happens, the missing papers did not affect the results, but in my book, something like that is akin to a surgeon cutting off the wrong leg.

It just shouldn’t happen. But it did, and no doubt there will be an in-depth inquiry costing long thousands in cash and long hours in time to arrive at the conclusion that it should not have happened.

Although...wait a minute, I’d forgotten, we’ve just had a General Election and we’ve got a new government. And not only have we got a new government, but the new Chief Minister, who chooses the Council of Ministers that runs the new government has included a number of new MHKs in the new team.

And to extrapolate the train of thought, this new team, our new Council of Ministers, that will be running the country, may not have a great deal of actual ministerial experience but they have a huge collective knowledge of where the previous administration were doing everything wrong (allegedly).

So if we apply a spot of lateral thinking, the new gang running the show and who will be the ones to act on the result of the ballot box investigation will more than likely find the mistakes were down to human error. If this is indeed the case, the human who made the error should pay the price of failure.

Instant dismissal, or even worse, a transfer to the OFT.

We shall soon see if our new Ministers have the ideas and ability to rectify the errors of their predecessors (allegedly)or will they find that a seat at the table of the ‘Something will have to be done’ party, was a great deal more comfortable than their new armchair in the ‘OK, so just get on and do it’ club.

For example, the ex-chairman of Peel Commissioners who has been known to express some firm views on the future of sewage disposal in the west of the island will soon find that now he is the Minister for that department, it was easier to shoot the bullets than to dodge them.

The newly appointed Minister of Environment, Food and Agriculture, Mr Boot, has taken over a department that will give him plenty to get his teeth into. The socially well connected Mr Boot, who, as a Minister will be entitled the Hon Geoffrey Boot or Baron Boot as he was described in an interview in IoM Today in 2015, could well be known as the Baron of beef*.

I should think that with the value of the pound on a downhill slide he will be under pressure to encourage farmers and supermarkets to grow and sell more local produce.

Health and Social Care Minister Kate Beecroft takes over from Howard Quayle.

I hope she can get on with her new boss but relationships between Lib Van leaders and Chief Ministers seem destined to fail. Recently retired Peter Karran only lasted a matter of weeks as education chief under Allan Bell’s leadership.

Unfortunately for Kate, she just doesn’t seem to know when to call it a day. The only thing she achieved with her Pinewood feud with Eddie Teare was to bore the pants off everyone else. I hope she can use her talents and ability to advance to greater things, or will it all be just another Pinewood Carry On film?

And what about the top two? Allan Bell and Eddie Teare will be a tough act to follow. Howard Quayle and Alf Cannan can do it. They have the ability, they have the departmental expertise. Can they develop and grow their colleagues into a team?

For all our sakes, I hope so. Honest. I really do. For all our sakes, please try.

* baron of beef. An English joint of two sirloins, joined at the backbone.