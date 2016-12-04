Pullyman: Now then, where was I?

Did anyone miss me last week? No? Well fair enough, Heaven forbid that I become big-headed.

That was the first Pullyman column I have missed in nearly three years of slaving over a hot keyboard. Some 750 words every week for 154 weeks.

That’s almost as many questions as Peter Karran asked in Tynwald and the House of Keys in the same time (only joking, Peter).

The truth is, the Pullyman and Friends concert was just about ready to burst into life at the Gaiety Theatre and I ran out of time.

I was going to send the editor a note to say the dog had chewed my notebook but he might know that we don’t have a dog. So I told him the truth, I’ve had a week off, and here I am, pencil sharpened, refreshed and ready to go.

Anyway, I’m sure you can’t wait to find out how the concert went down. Well I’ll tell you, it was f f f f f f antastic.

I defy anyone to stand on the stage in that beautiful theatre in front of such an enthusiastic, capacity audience and not be inspired.

It was a night to remember and I’m sure we all will treasure the experience. Thank you. But time moves on and nights to remember are sadly soon forgotten.

In the weeks and years to come, if you asked anyone in the world what was the most important event that happened in November 2016, Pullyman and Friends would be fairly low on the list.

To the delight of some, to the dismay of many and to the obvious surprise to himself, Donald the Trumpeter became the President Elect of the United States of America.

Now I know nothing about Mr Trump, apart from what I have read in the Daily Mail and it was obvious he was not on their Christmas card list.

Likewise I know nothing about Mrs Clinton, except for the fact that she has a husband called Bill, who most categorically ‘did not have sexual relations with that woman’. Or so he says.

The lady in question being a certain Miss Lewinski, who once found it necessary to change her dry-cleaners because they were returning clothing to her that were still stained. As I say, given the limited amount of information I had on the candidates, if I was an American I would rather have voted for Miss Lewinski.

The public behaviour of Desperate Don and Hopeless Hilary left a lot to be desired.

The whole campaign was a farce. The Donny and Hilly show was more like an episode of The Simpsons, with each one trying to out-do the other.

Mrs Clinton at least had some idea of the enormity of the world-wide responsibilities of the President of the USA .

In my opinion, Mr Trump, who I’m sure never thought he would be elected, was just playing games.

‘Vote for Trump and see what happens.’ I think he just wanted to see how far the hare would run before it was caught.

And then it happened. He won and the hare is still running.

And if I can borrow a quotation from one of our longest serving local politicians, Peter Karran, who I hope is enjoying his well earned retirement: ‘All his white elephants are now coming home to roost.’

There is one thing that we should never forget. Mr Donald Trump is a very clever, very shrewd and very successful business man.

He does know how to get things done but he has made some very big promises. He has also started to learn how to back-pedal on some of his more interesting ideas,

One question I would like to ask: Does he know how many bricks it will take to build his Mexican wall? Can the world produce enough cement? I doubt it but I think I have the solution. Roller shutters.

He can create thousands of jobs in new factories to make enough shutters to surround the whole of the USA, and he can open or close them every time he changes his mind.