Pullyman: Our great expectations

I was watching the adverts on the telly the other night, in between short pieces of programme, and noticed advertisers are starting to drop hints about ‘you know what’.

Christmas on the telly begins in September. If you order your new three piece suite now delivery before Christmas is guaranteed.

Some folk of a certain vintage (me) are inclined to view the perceived excesses of a modern Christmas with a critical eye when compared with a Christmas of say 65 years ago.

But we fall into a predictable trap. It’s only possible to compare like-with-like, and social and lifestyle conditions in 2016 bear no resemblance to the life that we led in 1950. Take for example, children’s toys. You can have an intelligent debate about the differences between an X Box 7 and an X Box 8 but you cannot compare an X Box 7 with a Beano Annual or a game of Snakes and Ladders.

We had no spare cash to spend on what today would be called luxuries but it didn’t matter anyway as there were very few available. The after effects of World War Two were still being felt and although some things were not actually still on ration they could be hard to find.

And this was not just foodstuffs and clothing. The Christmas toy selection was not only small, in today’s terms, most things would be classed as most definitely politically incorrect.

On a typical Christmas day in Pully, little boys dressed in cowboy suits and armed to the teeth with cap guns would be chasing other little boys dressed in Red Indian costumes and armed to the teeth with bows and arrows.

Their little sisters would be showing off their nice new nurses’ uniforms to their friends, who would be showing off their new dolls tucked up in their nice new dolls’ prams. Try getting away with any of that today. No chance.

The only real way to compare then with now is to compare the actual value of our spending power. We’ll use the X Box and Beano Annual as examples. Now from what I understand, a typical X Box or similar electronic toy will set you back about £250.

Taking an average wage to be £500 we can say that it takes half a week to buy an X Box. And if an average weekly wage in 1950 was £7 and the Beano Christmas Annual was two shillings and sixpence, for half a week’s wages you could have bought 28 Beano Annuals. All of which proves absolutely nothing.

But imagine the look on the face of the child who was expecting an X Box when he unwrapped his Beano Book.

I suppose there will be more than a few parents who are worrying about the cost of Christmas. The reason for celebration has been hijacked by the shopkeepers, the three piece suite makers, and Bernard Matthews.

The travel agents advertise trips to Lapland to see where Santa Claus lives but not to Bethlehem to see the Stable where Jesus was born.

I remember a few years ago when we were on holiday in Cyprus, we went on one of those mini cruises to the Holy Land.

When we arrived in Bethlehem our first stop was at Lamas Brothers’ gift shop, where we stayed for an hour, before moving on to Christ’s birthplace, where we had 20 minutes.

Shopkeepers may get blamed for hijacking Christmas but the fact is they are just taking advantage of what is happening worldwide.

The availability of credit. Buy now, worry later. Your flexible friend is all you need.

We were brought up to save up. If there was something you wanted you used cash, not credit, to get it. But now the whole of the world economy is built on debt.

Have you seen the new English fivers? There is a line of very small print that reads: ‘I promise to pay the bearer on demand the sum of five pounds.’

Can anyone tell me what that actually means?