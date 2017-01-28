Pullyman: The value of a good boss

On January 25, 1962, I had what they would call today a career change.

In other words, I started a new job. I left an office in Lake Road for a shop in Strand Street.

My job was as a clerk with the Fatstock Marketing Company. I was paid £8 a week.

My new job was to be a shop assistant in Ridgways the Jewellers. It was also a useful step up the financial ladder. My weekly wage went up to eight pounds ten shillings.

My new employers were the late George and Roma Ridgway.

My destiny was to spend the rest of my working life in Strand Street. George’s father was a farm worker who had come to the island from Liverpool. Roma’s father, shopkeeper and watchmaker Tom Cowell, was a well established Manx businessman with many interests island-wide.

George was by nature, a kind, generous and thoughtful man. Roma was a tough, blunt and strong-minded woman who had absolutely no patience whatsoever for time wasters and trivia.

They were like chalk and cheese and taught me many important lessons and many valuable skills.

We worked hard and long hours and I thank them both for their trust and friendship.

It is often the case that it is only with hindsight that you realise the value of what you have.

In those long gone days, when I was in my early 20s, you just lived your life and got on with whatever happened.

It is only when you are older and hopefully wiser that you learn to lead by example.

The fact is that you can’t really ask someone to do something that you wouldn’t do yourself.

In our shop we never gave it any thought but we all worked as a team. Someone always has to be the boss. Someone always has to lead.

But the workers will only respect the boss when they realise that the boss respects them.

The same principle applies to the customer and shopkeeper relationship.

One of the first lessons that I learned was that it was not George Ridgway who paid my wages, it was the customer. And also that the well-used phrase ‘the customer is always right’ should be ‘the customer is not always right, but the customer is always important’.

When you go into a shop or restaurant, it doesn’t take long for a practised eye to assess the relationship between the staff and management.

A ‘happy shop’ speaks for itself.

You can sense an atmosphere of stress or discord very quickly. It is nothing to do with how busy the place is, it is an intangible ‘below the surface’ feeling.

Some places just have the feel-good factor, and the other day we called in to a local business to pick up a few essentials. As usual it was busy, the staff working flat out and a queue of customers waiting to be served. Without exception, everyone was relaxed and comfortable.

Where were we? Sadler’s Agricultural on Douglas Head Road.

The boss, Bobby Sadler, has the rare skill of being able to deal with two customers at once, without either customer feeling neglected.

His staff are part of the team, and the customers always feel important. And it shows.

When I was 53 I had a heart attack. I was signed off work for eight weeks, and I was warned in plain language by the consultant in Noble’s what would happen if I didn’t do as I was told.

By that time, we were becoming what was something of a rare breed. A family business in the high street, and it was my responsibility. We were a tightly-knit group of about eight.

Did the business manage without me? Absolutely. We were a team. I had been well taught.

Thank you George and Roma – you showed me the way to lead by example. And it worked.