Pullyman: Turning the tables on Douglas’s past

There is one thing that I am absolutely useless at, well I suppose when I think about it there’s more than one, but the activity that I have in mind is art. The painting and drawing type.

I couldn’t draw a straight line with a laser but I do like a nice picture or two hanging on the wall. One of my all time favourites has pride of place in our bungalow.

It is a print of an original by Des Clague called ‘Early Morning – North Quay Douglas’. The view is from the top of the Tongue and was painted long before the recent water retention scheme was under consideration let alone up and running.

It shows the launching slope that was used for small boats to be either pulled out of the water or pushed back in. It was also well used by swans for sleeping or sunbathing.

But what makes this picture special are the buildings and businesses that stretched from Bank Hill to the Steam Packet warehouses.

Just one look and the nostalgia corner of the brain goes into overload.

Now I’m sure everybody can remember EB Christian, the main Ford dealers in the island. And I’m sure everyone can remember their showroom, workshops and filling station on the Stone Bridge at the top of the harbour.

The site is now home to a luxury apartment block and restaurant.

But only those of a certain age will remember the EB Christian filling station on North Quay. So for old time’s sake, let’s take a stroll along Memory Quay.

If we start at the corner of Bank Hill, or as some call it, Railway Station Hill, and the quay, the large office and retail development known as Clinch’s, takes its name from the brewery that once occupied this large plot that actually fills the complete block from the quay, up Bank Hill and into Lord Street.

I read somewhere that it was a brewery up until 1948, but I only remember huge stacks of barrels and crates when it was a bottling plant for a beer called Double Diamond that allegedly worked wonders. I never put it to the test.

The Clinch’s development, as we see it today, was the creation of the late Mr Albert Gubay.

Mr Gubay, who was often to be seen in his famous green wellies on various developments, was a hands-on man. Probably his biggest and most well-known project was the Mount Murray Hotel and Golf Club in Santon.

But I digress. Next to Clinch’s, going down the quay, there were two or three large houses. Between these houses and the Bridge Inn was a small, pitched-roof building, gable end to the quay.

I suppose it would be best described as a decent sized shed. This ‘shed’ was the home of EB’s (as it was always called) auto electrical department. There was a vehicle workshop towards the back and a retail department with a separate entrance and a shop window on to the quay at the front. You could buy things like spark plugs, parking lights that would clip onto the side window and spare bulbs for those old semaphore indicators.

The shed was also the home of EB’s petrol station. If a modern health and safety inspector could have seen it he would have collapsed into a coma.

The motorist would drive into the building and on to a turntable. The pump attendant would stand beside the car on the turntable and push on the wall. The car would turn until it pointed back out onto the quay.

He would fill the tank, take your cash and see you safely back out on to the road.

Just for the record, when I passed my driving test in 1961, the cost of petrol (in today’s money), was 20p per gallon, or 4p per litre.

A modern petrol station such as the Milestone on Peel Road will have as many customers in an hour as EB Christian’s and their high tech turntable had in a week. But the turntable was more fun.