Pullyman: Two and two equals five

We all jump to conclusions.

The human brain receives the information and processes it. Just like a computer.

And sometimes, just like a computer, it comes up with the wrong answer. I think they call it predictive text.

To give you an example, if I type in the word ‘Pully-man’, what comes out is the word ‘Pulverise’. Every time.

This is the sort of thing I mean. The brain gets its information and compares it with what it has seen before. But sometimes it gets things wrong.

Sometimes the same facts can be taken a different way, and lead to a different conclusion. We have assumed what should have happened simply because it happened like that before. But as the saying goes: ‘To assume, makes an ass of you and me.’

When we were living in Greeba I did a risk assessment in the bathroom.

We had to climb in and out of the bath to have a shower.

We never used the bath as was intended and hadn’t done so for some time.

Also, at that time, Parkinson’s was still hiding in the woodwork so we had no thoughts about moving house.

So instead of climbing in and out of a slippery bath every day we decided to swap the tub for a walk-in shower.

Well we had bought the shower, bought all the bits and pieces to go with it and had bought plenty of chocolate biscuits for the plumber.

Now years ago when we built the bathroom those posh little spotlights that you now see everywhere hadn’t been invented so we only had the one central light fitting.

So regardless of the expense we had to keep up with the fashion but after I had weighed the job up I decided it was too much like hard work to drill holes all over the ceiling. Enter plan B.

I was wandering round the aisles in B & Q when I spotted this light fitting that had four little lights in one row.

You just had to swivel them round to light up the whole room. Brilliant.

The new fitting had three wires sticking out, which I assumed would match up with the supply to the old fitting when I removed it. Wrong! The new light had three wires, the hole in the ceiling had six. Enter plan C.

I phoned the electrician who had kept our old cottage lit up and plugged in for more than a few years.

The weather in Mallorca was perfect. I wished him well. Now what?

My thoughts were interrupted by the plumber. He had just realised the particular spanner that plumbers always leave behind had been left behind in his workshop.

His workshop was in Port Erin. Before he set off on the trip he needed a cup of tea and a few chocolate biscuits.

I mentioned I was having problems finding an electrician and he said a friend knew a bloke who might help.

He would give him a ring. He left for Port Erin.

Twenty minutes later a red van pulled into the drive. It had one word painted on the side. ELECTRICIAN.

That, I thought, is a miracle. A tall-ish bloke walked towards the front door to be met by a gibbering idiot (me) holding a light fitting.

‘The bathroom is through here,’ I said, and left him to it.

He took a tool box from the van, the light fitting from me and vanished. Half an hour later he called me in to inspect his handiwork.

We swivelled the spotlights into the best positions and stood back. It was perfect. I thanked him profusely and asked how much I owed him.

We can sort that out later, he said. Are you the bloke who engraves names on trophies?

Correct, I had jumped to a conclusion. The plumber eventually returned and fitted the new shower.

He never mentioned the new light fitting. His friend of a friend who was an electrician never appeared.

I started to engrave names onto the boxful of trophies that came out of the back of the red van.