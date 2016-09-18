Pullyman: Whatever next in sport?

Did you watch the Olympic Games? I was glad when they blew that flame out. I was absolutely knackered.

It’s all right for the competitors, they’ve just had their own events to concentrate on. They should try being spectators for a change. Believe me, it’s hard work.

In fact, when I think about it, it all started towards the end of May, and hasn’t paused for breath since. Let’s just think back. First of all we had the TT and then it was over to Wimbledon. Next came a scutch of test matches and umpteen golf Masters.

They’re usually quite relaxed affairs and I can take them in my stride, but the Tour de France, just gets harder every year. It’s probably just my age, but I don’t think I can watch the whole race for much longer. When I’m on the edge of my seat for all those laps around Paris, I swear that this one is my last Tour.

But where will I be next year? You’ve guessed it. Shoprite, getting the stocks in for the toughest three weeks of the summer. It’s thirsty work going up and down all those Alps, and the strain that Mark Cavendish puts on my heart in those sprint finishes, almost finishes me off.

And this year we had football. The European Championships, and guess what? England had qualified. Unfortunately, qualifying had used up all their strength.

I would have liked to have supported Iceland, they were doing well but I’ve never really forgiven them for wanting to keep all that cod for themselves. And the least said about Kaupthing, Singer and Friedlander, the better.

But then, before you can say ‘starting pistol’ it’s game on! Now when you think about it, the Olympic Games has come a long way, and I don’t just mean from Greece. The story tells about these few Greeks sitting round a table in a pub up by the Acropolis in Athens.

It was 2,000 odd years ago, and they were arguing about how long it took for this messenger bloke to run from this place called Marathon, back to Athens. One thing led to another, as they say, and the following Saturday, a few of the lads got together and had a race to settle the argument. I can’t remember who won, but they certainly had started something that just grows and grows.

Thousands of athletes from every corner of the world come to compete against each other. These are men and women in the peak of fitness and are at the very top of whatever game they play.

They will compete against each other in huge new sports centres that have been built specially for the occasion. These super-centres will end up costing more than double the original estimate and will be a perpetual millstone round the neck of the host country.

A host country that could barely have afforded the first price, let alone the eventual one. And just as no expense is spared on the venue for the Games, the same thing applies to the competitors. There is no doubt whatsoever that the winner of every single medal has worked long hard hours, months and years to win their prize.

There was one young gymnast who had won, not one, but three gold medals. I heard him say that he trained for at least five hours each day. Five hours a day for four years! And they call the event ‘the Games’. If that’s what they call a game, I wouldn’t like to try one of their day jobs.

The top athletes now have the services of coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, doctors, dietitians, psychologists and so on. And good luck to one and all. They deserve their rewards.

I nearly forgot, I was scanning the channels on Sky the other day when I came across this programme called ‘Gold Rush’, and it’s all about these prospectors who travel to the four corners of the earth in search for gold. I can’t see it catching on, but there’s not much on telly at the minute so I’ll give it a try.