Pullyman: Why does it take so long?

Now before we start on today’s subject I’d just like to give a final mention to the recent ‘Pullyman and Friends’ concert at the Gaiety.

Well the dust has settled, we’ve paid all the bills, and what is left is in the bank. In fact, by the time that you read this in the Indy, what is left will have already been presented to our two chosen charities. The Isle of Man Alzheimer’s Disease Society, and the Parkinson’s Disease Society, Isle of Man.

Thanks to the generosity of all the businesses and all the individuals who have supported us, the hard work of all of you who took part and especially to each and everyone of you who bought the tickets the see our shows, we have presented each of our charities with a cheque for £3,500. Yes it’s a fact, we raised the grand total of £7,000. Thank you all.

My particular interest is naturally with Parkinson’s, and with the occasional exception of some financial support for a particular research project, All money raised for or donated to our Society will stay on the island and will be used for the benefit and comfort of members and any sufferer from Parkinson’s Disease. We are here to help or advise ANYONE who is affected by this curse. You do not have to be a member. Just call 309409.

Now who can answer this simple question? Why do things take so long to get done in the Isle of Man? Let me give you an example. The Mount Murray Hotel was badly damaged by fire in November 2013. In November 2016, a man appeared in court to answer charges regarding the cause of the blaze.

Now I don’t know anything at all about the Mount Murray Hotel, the fire, or the man who has been found guilt by a jury of the offences of which he was charged with committing. Neither do I know why it takes so long for a case to come before the court.

To a simple minded soul (me) there are basically three separate steps between the crime and the punishment, or indeed between the crime and the acquittal, if the defendant is found not guilty. Either the police have enough evidence to charge someone with an offence, or they have not. One would think that if they were investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious blaze, the man holding the blow lamp would be the first person to be questioned. So assuming that there was no world-wide man-hunt, and no complex financial webs to unravel, just why did it take so long to bring the case to court?

As I understand, this is way that the system works.

Step one: A crime is committed and the Police arrest a suspect. Step two: They submit their file of evidence to the office of the Attorney General. Step three: If the Attorney General decides that there is a case to answer, the accused will appear before the appropriate Court for trial. What I don’t understand is which part of the process takes three years to complete?

Then there is the Coroner’s inquest. If someone is killed is an accident there will naturally, and quite rightly, be an enquiry into what happened. But why does it take so long? If a driver is killed in a collision in May, why does it take until December, or even longer to investigate the tragic circumstances?

The HM Attorney General, who has recently retired because of ill health, had been suspended from his position for more than two years pending the result of an enquiry into certain allegations, even after being tried and twice found not guilty. Why?

If you are pulled over by the Police for a ‘little chat’, his in car computer will have probably given him your life story, But if you apply for a job as a lollypop man, I’m told that a Police check on your good character can take months.

And as for Planning applications and work permit requests, well I’ve run out of space. You’ll just have to wait until next week.