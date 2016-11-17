Pullymann: Stage set for our Gaiety show

Michael Cowin, otherwise known as Pullyman, writes a weekly column for us. This week he talks about his show at the Gaiety, which takes place tomorrow.

Last year, on October 28 in the Peel Centenary Centre, a group of friends who had met each other in and about the local poetry scene staged a variety concert. It was a sell-out success and ‘Pullyman and Friends’ was born.

Let me tell you a story. Are you sitting comfortably? Then I’ll begin.

On a pleasant summer’s afternoon, in late June, or early July, last year, we had gone for a spin in the car.

Brown Eyes was at the helm, and was letting the car decide where it would like to go. We had arrived in Peel and were cruising along Atholl Street.

We were about level with the Centenary Centre when my inner voice shouted: ‘Stop the car.’

Brown Eyes pulled in to the side and said: ‘What now?’.

I didn’t know why we had to stop I just knew that was what we had to do. So we did.

I got out of the car and tried the door of the Centenary Centre. It was locked.

But a small hand-written card advised the caller: ‘If this door is locked, please phone the following number.’

So I did and five minutes later, a pleasant enough bloke arrived and let us in.

‘How can I help?’ he asked. Two minutes later I had booked the Centenary Centre for one night only, in the coming October.

‘What type of show are you putting on?’ he asked. I don’t think that he believed me when I said that I had no idea.

We went home with a form to fill in and a cheque to write. I phoned a couple of poetry friends, set up a meeting, and before you could say ‘William Shakespeare’ we were in business.

There were four of us. Hazel Teare, Bill Strutt, Ernie de Legh-Runciman and me.

Hazel was producer and stage manager, Bill was the on-stage MC, Ernie did the tech and I pretended that I knew how to put on a show.

The plan was based around comedy and performance poetry.

Heaven knows what the Centenary Centre team thought about us but I think the show we put on surprised more than a few folk. Including us.

Fast forward to 2016 and the Erin Arts Centre. On May 20, two things happened. Number one, we did it again, another sell-out. Number two, I broke the news that I’d booked the Gaiety for Friday, November 18.

I am writing this column on Friday, November 11.

There is only one scary week to go before curtain-up and I have just checked my link to the Gaiety ticket office.

As things stand with just one week to go we have filled 550 seats. There are only about 70 unsold seats.* A miracle.

‘Pullyman and friends at the Gaiety’. Who could have thought that when we stopped the car outside the Centenary Centre on that summer’s afternoon that in one short year we would have travelled so far.

All of the proceeds of the concert will be divided between two local charities, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

About 10 years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. And to say it changed my life would be something of an understatement .

To be told you have got a progressively degenerative brain disorder tends to focus the mind rather quickly. Different people react in different ways and it is not for me to pass comment on or advise someone on what they should do.

We joined the local Parkinson’s Society and were made very welcome.

But back to miracles. About five years into my journey down Parkinson Street, I bumped into someone who was to become a very good friend. Pullyman.

He introduced me to two of his friends, poetry and writing. The rest is history. Luck happens. Recognising it when it comes along is the skill.

‘Break a leg’.

*This figure is for the dress circle and the stalls. The amphitheatre and the gallery, aka the Gods, will only be opened if the stalls and the dress circle are filled.