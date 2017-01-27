Pupils chart important dates in history and literature

An timeline display of historical events is being produced in the Ramsey Grammar School West building to link the English and history departments.

It features key dates from history ranging from the death of Tutankhamun in 1323BC to the 70th anniversary of Ramsey Grammar School becoming the first comprehensive school in 2016 with 138 other events in between, while literature is represented from Beowulf to Harry Potter.

Pupils are producing images from the historical events and milestones in literature that will be displayed on the timelines.

Head of history Andrew Wilkinson added: ‘We had room for only 140 events in history and had to do a great deal of editing. The timeline has already caused interest and controversy with students discussing events and publications that have been included and excluded.’