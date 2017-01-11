Pupils raise hundreds of pounds for charity

Pupils at St John’s School raised hundreds of pounds for charity at a Christmas fair.

The year six (10 and 11-year-olds) craft club at the school held the event in the school hall.

One of the teachers who runs the club, Sara Ayres, said: ‘As soon as the doors opened, people were clammering to pick up a bargain.’

‘Seventeen children, led by some of the school staff, made sock penguins,p ainted wooden tree decorations and hangings, pine-cone reindeer badges and owls, edible goodies including jams and chutneys and peg-dolly fairies to sell.

‘The children had also organised some festive games.

The children raised almost £600 which will be shared between Rebecca House, the charity the children chose to support, and themselves.