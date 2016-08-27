Pupils raise money for Cancer Research UK

Castle Rushen High School PE department organised its first fundraising charity event during the last week of term to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

PE staff planned for all pupils aged 11 to 14 to complete a 5km walk around Castletown during their games lessons.

Jody Astin, who organised the event, said: ‘Knowing the horrifying statistics that, unfortunately, one in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lives, means there is every chance someone in our school may be affected. That’s why we called on all our students to ditch the uniforms, lace up their trainers and teach cancer a lesson once and for all.’

‘Our pupils surprised us immensely, as we only asked for a £1 donation, and we had a target to raise £1,000 over all four year groups, but our pupils went on to raise a superb £5,047. We cannot thank the pupils, parents and community enough in their continued support, and we truly are touched by their efforts, going above and beyond. We will definitely make this a yearly event.’