Puppies are found tied up in plastic sack

Four puppies, less than a week old, were found in a plastic refuse sack which was tied up tightly and would have suffocated them.

The sack had been thrown into a field opposite the Balladoole civic amenity site on the Bride Road in Ramsey.

A passer-by who was walking her dog saw what happened and rescued the puppies and alerted the Manx SPCA.

The puppies are being given veterinary attention and are cared for around the clock by Manx SPCA staff.

They are being closely monitored for any signs of infection, and in particular for parvovirus which can be deadly.

The puppies are thought to be pure-bred border collies – two are red coloured and two are blue merles, the latter being quite a rare colouring.

A Manx SPCA spokesman said: ‘The likelihood is that the puppies’ mother is also a blue merle and her whereabouts and wellbeing are of great concern to the ManxSPCA. She may well be suffering from mastitis, which will be very painful, and she will be missing her litter.’

The police in Ramsey are appealing for anyone who might have information about the incident, which occurred at about 5pm on Thursday, October 6, to contact them or the Manx SPCA.

All calls will be treated in confidence, and Adrian Cannell, the society’s welfare officer, can be contacted directly on 488562. It is believed that the sack containing the puppies was thrown out of a car, and CCTV footage may be able to identify the vehicle.

The ManxSPCA urges anyone unable to keep a pet to bring it to them at Ard Jerkyll in Foxdale, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

The society said that owners could let the Manx SPCA know they were struggling and the society will collect their animals, without passing judgement or making a difficult situation even harder.