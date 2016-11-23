Quayle assures unions that work permit system will stay

The work permit system will not be removed under my watch.

That’s the pledge from Chief Minister Howard Quayle as he responded to union concerns about plans to expand the number of permit exemptions.

In a ‘state of the nation’ speech to Tynwald last week Mr Quayle announced that action was being taken on work permits in response to a skills shortage which he said was hindering business investment and growth.

Treasury member Ralph Peake has gone one step further – by calling for the work permits rules to be lifted altogether for a year.

But TUC president Eric Holmes said this would create a ‘free for all race to the bottom’ and unions would campaign against any ‘attempted blanket removal of Manx workers’ protection’.

Speaking to the Examiner, the Chief Minister said the number of jobs available exceeded the number of people available to fill those jobs by a ratio of two to one.

He said exemptions had been introduced for nurses, doctors, ICT workers and secondary school teachers and the Department of Economic Development is looking at other areas where there are skills shortages such as financial and professional services.

But he stressed: ‘The work permit system will not be removed under my watch.

‘We are listening to the concerns of industry and where there is clear evidence that we don’t have the skills and the people to fill those jobs then we will expand the range of exemptions.

‘The work permit system is not going to disappear. There are obviously areas where we have shortages and we are listening to all sectors – including the unions.’

And he said that exemptions could be removed again, if they were no longer needed.

‘That’s the whole point of keeping the work permit system,’ he explained. ‘It would be irresponsible not to do anything if businesses are telling us there’s a skills shortage. But an exemption can be removed if there is evidence that there is no longer the need for it.

‘I can assure the unions that we are not going to do away with the work permit system.’

Mr Peake suggested in the House of Keys this month that ‘now might be the time to consider removing the work permit for a year to give business the full opportunity to remove that barrier and offer good employment opportunities’ for people moving here.

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly urged caution, insisting the current legislation gave the flexibility to carve out further exemptions for particular sectors but to go much further, residency control would need to be considered in the light of Brexit and the immigration debate in the UK.