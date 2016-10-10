Quayle goes to Brussels to learn about implications of Brexit for the Isle of Man

New Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK is travelling to Brussels today for updates on the implications of Brexit.

The two-day visit will include goingt City of London events in the Belgian capital, which hosts major institutions of the European Union including the European Commission and European Parliament.

Mr Quayle said: ‘How Brexit could affect business in the Isle of Man is a question of huge importance for the future of our economy, though there is confidence that it will present opportunities as well as challenges.

‘The Manx government has to keep close to this issue and to develop its understanding of the likely implications across a range of sectors.

‘Given the strength of our links with the City of London, it will be useful to learn more about the view of Brexit from that perspective and what it could mean for related activities in the Isle of Man.’