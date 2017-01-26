Quayle’s Brexit talks in Westminster

The Isle of Man is trying to make its voice heard as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle spent Wednesday in Westminster to meet politicians from the UK’s Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU).

This week’s Isle of Man Examiner reported that members of the House of Commons Justice Select Committee travelled to the Isle of Man last week to discuss the issue with the island’s government.

Mr Quayle joined the chief ministers of Jersey and Guernsey in discussions with Robin Walker MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at DExEU, and Mark Garnier MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for International Trade with responsibility for Financial Services.

The meeting in London continued with what the Manx government described as ‘the programme of engagement to promote a deeper understanding of the Isle of Man’s position as Brexit negotiations gather pace’. It also gave an opportunity for the chief ministers to receive an update on the UK’s response to Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on the triggering of Article 50.

A press statement from the government reads: ‘The need to ensure the island’s voice is heard in the international arena has never been more important. Dramatic changes in the UK, Europe and America over the past 12 months have reshaped the world’s political and economic landscape.

The best way to ensure our voice is heard is to get out there and meet people face-to-face Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK

‘In addition to Brexit negotiations, the role played by international business centres remains in sharp focus, with issues around tax, transparency and financial regulation still high on the agenda.

‘While external scrutiny presents a significant challenge, it also provides an opportunity for cooperative and enterprising countries such as the Isle of Man to reinforce their value to the global community.’

Since his appointment as Chief Minister in October, Mr Quayle has held discussions in Brussels, led a delegation attending the 28th British-Irish Council Summit in Cardiff and visited Westminster on a number of occasions, including an appearance before the House of Lords EU Select Committee.

Mr Quayle said: ‘One of the most important roles for a Chief Minister is to serve as an international ambassador on behalf of the Isle of Man. Building a network of influential people who are prepared to stand shoulder to shoulder with the island is absolutely essential.

‘The UK’s decision to exit the European Union is set to dominate the political agenda for many years and I will need to devote a large proportion of my time and energy towards achieving the best possible outcome for the Isle of Man. The meeting with Robin Walker and Mark Garnier enabled the Crown Dependencies to continue discussions with those at the very heart of the Brexit process.’

He added: ‘The best way to ensure our voice is heard is to get out there and meet people face-to-face. We must continue to build new partnerships and encourage people to work with us to enhance the Island’s standing in the UK, Europe and further afield. While a lot of this work takes place behind the scenes, the value to our people and our economy of maintaining a strong off-Island presence is without question.’