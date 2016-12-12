Queen’s Pier group hope work will begin in new year

The Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust, the body bidding to renovate Ramsey’s Victorian pier, now hopes some practical work can start on the structure in the new year.

The group hopes to sign a lease of the pier from the government’s Department of Infrastructure soon, now an engineers’ report has been completed.

After that, initial work can begin.

Engineer Tom Durrant, who instigated the project, said the first 60 bays of the structure had been surveyed and a detailed 100-page report produced.

‘No doubt when it is submitted to the DoI and been accepted, you will all get a read,’ he said.

Recent fundraising events include bag packing at Shoprite, which raised £270, and a concert in the Methodist Hall which raised £900. Further events are planned throughout 2017.

The community is to be invited to a special presentation on ‘The way forward’ at the Methodist Hall in Ramsey in January.

‘We want to show that all the precious funds raised so far will mean that, hopefully, work can start in the good weather in 2017, with a signed lease,’ he said.