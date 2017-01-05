Question of Sport dinner raises £1,500 for charity

Two charities have each been boosted by a donation of more than £1,500 following the annual Isle of Man ‘PwC Question of Sport’ dinner.

The black-tie corporate event at the Palace Hotel and Casino is organised by the Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Club and has been sponsored since its inception in 2012 by PwC Isle of Man.

Each year Question of Sport supports two charities, and the worthy causes to benefit from funds raised at this year’s event were the Isle of Man branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK. Each charity received a cheque for £1523.15.

The team celebrating at the end of the night was SMP Partners, who took home the first prize of the Silver Claret Jug and champagne.

Ian Clague, senior partner at PwC Isle of Man, said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the firm, I’d like to thank John Wannenburgh and the Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Club for organising another superb night’s entertainment, and of course everyone who took part. Our congratulations to the winning team at SMP Partners, who played a blinder to be named this year’s champions.’

The Isle of Man branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society is made up entirely of volunteers, all of whom have some family connection to MS. The charity raises funds for the local branch, and provides contributions towards equipment for patients, including mobility scooters, wet rooms and access ramps.

The Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK was set up by Stephanie Moore MBE in 1993 following the death of her husband, footballer Bobby Moore OBE, from bowel cancer. The charity raises awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer and funds world-class lifesaving research.