‘Quiet man’ Moorhouse will have more to say this year

In the latest instalment of the Isle of Man Examiner series of interviews with the new MHKs elected in September, PAUL SPELLER talks to Jason Moorhouse, MHK in the constituency of Arbory, Castletown and Malew. The man who came under fire for speaking only four words on the floors of parliament in the first two months says he will have much more to say this year.

The ‘quiet man’ of politics insists he will have plenty to say on things that matter.

Teacher Jason Moorhouse topped the poll in the election for Arbory, Castletown and Malew.

He opted for an approach of finding his feet before speaking out, only to discover that caused him to hit the headlines for not saying enough.

The Manx Independent ran an article pointing out that, after two full sittings of Tynwald and six of the Keys, he had only spoken four words, which were to second Graham Cregeen, his constituency colleague, for membership of a parliamentary committee.

It was a rude awakening for the softly-spoken member of the departments of Infrastructure and Health and Social Care.

When we meet, he admits the article came as a shock. But he is diplomatic and does not rise to the bait when offered the chance to criticise directly.

‘It was a strange one,’ he recalls. ‘I was in the offices and Rob Callister came in and said, “You’re the first one to make the front page.” I said, “What have I done?” He said, “Nothing!”’

Some MHKs have since remarked privately they felt the article was unfair and pointed to the hard work he was doing away from the limelight.

As well as gaining sympathy from his Keys colleagues, there were examples of support from the public, including one constituent who said that Mr Moorhouse had been very supportive to them.

‘That is what MHKs are for,’ Mr Moorhouse says. ‘It is not just asking questions, it is making sure things are working.

‘I am going to ask questions where there is a need. I am going to raise issues that are impacting on people in my community.

‘Every day I am asking questions – of (Infrastructure Minister) Ray Harmer, of civil servants or someone in a department – that I get an instant response; whereas, if you ask a question in Tynwald or the Keys, you are looking at up to two weeks before you get an answer.’

He accepts, however, that as a politician, he will always face scrutiny and criticism.

‘It is a life choice, being an MHK. You are there from when you wake up to when you go to sleep.’

Of course, Mr Moorhouse did speak out subsequently, during the Tynwald debate on the sewerage rate, to criticise the increase.

When there is something to say, he tells me, he will say it. Our meeting, in one of Castletown’s two new coffee houses, takes place a day before the publication of the Programme for Government – due to be debated this week – and he says if there are things in there he disagrees with, then he will not be afraid to speak out.

‘The first three months were a time for finding out what is happening. Now I know what is what, I feel there is going to be more need for questions.’

Mr Moorhouse believes that more must be done to control extravagant public spending in the wrong places and expects to see that attitude reflected in next month’s Budget.

‘I think there is going to be more change in the Budget than people are expecting,’ he says. ‘That is going to be a key turning point. We have to get back to need, not nice.

‘A lot of projects are still gold-plated and spending money that has got to come out of people’s pockets. We need to be aware of that. People want a nice environment and good services, but there has got to be balance.’

By that, he means that if something can work just as well without the gold-plated finish, then a less expensive sheen should be chosen. He uses the future replacement of Castle Rushen High School, for which a business case is being drawn up, as an example.

‘If you look at Castle Rushen High School: we need a new school, it needs to be built to a good standard, but it is the educational need that has to be the priority.’

Making the best use of the resources available is something that both education and the island as a whole has to strive for, says Mr Moorhouse, who taught at Castle Rushen for more than 20 years. After his election, he continued to teach part-time on a voluntary basis for a short period of transition and he still makes time to return to the school once a week through his involvement with Junior Achievement.

The constituency he represents has changed dramatically in the years since he stood in Castletown in 2011. It now covers Malew and Arbory, as well as Castletown, and is served by two MHKs rather than one. It means that farming now plays a large part in the constituency needs, while the likes of Ronaldsway airport have also been added to the remit.

He is keen to become more involved with the agricultural community and believes the Isle of Man must always have the ability to be self-sufficient in produce.

As for the town itself, developments such as the arrival of two coffee houses and a new gymnasium are welcome, he says. He is hopeful about the talk about Marks & Spencer showing interest.

But he is keen to bring more employers into the area, following the departure of the likes of Canada Life to bespoke premises on the edge of Douglas. For that, the town must continue to make itself an attractive environment in which to live and work and to play to its strengths such as its proximity to the airport.

‘The airport gateway is the next exciting project,’ he says. ‘That is something we need to be grabbing at.’

Outside the constituency, it is perhaps understandable that, to some, Mr Moorhouse has been something of an enigma so far, having mainly kept his work behind the scenes.

But it is clear that he is not hiding away. He says the size of the constituency creates a challenge, but he attempted to visit every household in the run-up to the election, even if he was able only to push a leaflet through letterboxes in some cases.

During our conversation, Mr Moorhouse has to break off on a number of occasions as constituents approach to invite him to events – ‘I try to say yes to everything’ – or to thank him for something. Or just to say hello.

There are different ways of making yourself heard.