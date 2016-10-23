Race radio-controlled cars at fast paced charity event

On your marks, get set, race!

Race radio-controlled model cars on an indoor track all in aid of Rebecca House children’s hospice.

The event, which will give people the chance to compete against each other to reach the finals, has been organised by friends of more than 10 years Steven Woodward and James Clucas.

Steven, who lives in Ballasalla, said: ‘This is the first time this has been done so it is going to be a fantastic day.

‘It’ll be a fun day at the races using radio-controlled cars on an indoor race course. It’s going to be a fast-paced and fun event!’

The radio-controlled car race will take place on December 10 and 11 from 8.30am to 7.30pm at St Ninian’s lower school, Bemahague.

There will be 10 cars to race and up to eight can be raced on the track at the same time.

Competitors who win their first race will go on to compete in the semi-finals and if they win that will reach the finals.

The overall winner will win a radio-controlled car.

There will be plenty of refreshments and at the end of the event there will be an auction of the cars.

Steven and James have organised the event with the aim of showing people that they can make a difference to children’s lives by taking part in the event and raising funds for Rebecca House.

The children’s hospice, which is based at Hospice Isle of Man in Strang, provides respite, palliative and end of life care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions from birth to 18-years-old.

‘The main goal of this is to show that a toy can make money for charity,’ Steven said. ‘This event has the potential to raise lots of money for those kids.

‘I have got children myself and other family members have passed away from cancer so it’s touched me.’

Steven said the pair have always been into their model cars and inspiration for the charity event came from when he used to race toy cars years ago.

‘I used to go to Summerland and we would race on the carpet and it was fantastic. We used to get lots of people coming and it was a really fast-paced night. We would have a right good time!’

Entry will cost £10 on both race days.

Anybody who would like to compete in the races will need to pick up a sponsorship form.

Sponsorship forms can be obtained by calling Steven on 308844 or James on 458785.

They can also be contacted by visiting ‘Radio Control Car Race For Life’ on Facebook.

To find our more about the work of Rebecca House visit www.hospice.org.im